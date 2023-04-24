Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2023 at 6:30am

The Illinois College baseball team thumped Grinnell yesterday 8-1.

The IC softball team stopped Ripon twice 8-0, and 10-3.

Today in baseball, we are Alumni Field for a WIVC battle between Routt and Triopia. The pregame show on WEAI starts about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville heads for Normal U High, West Central will be home for Pleasant Hill, Porta/AC goes to Pawnee, Quincy visits Beardstown, Brown County welcomes in GNW, Calhoun will bring in North Greene, and Griggsville Perry sticks around for Carrollton.

In softball, Calhoun hosts North Greene, Carrollton goes to Griggsville Perry, New Berlin-South County plays at Lincolnwood, Rushville Industry heads to Porta/AC, Beardstown is home for Camp Point, and Barry-Western plays at Illini West.

In soccer, Auburn hosts Macomb and Beardstown is home for Williamsville.

The IC men’s golf team competes at the SLIAC tournament in Carlinville today.