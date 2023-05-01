Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 1, 2023 at 5:15am

The high school baseball broadcast schedule takes us to Alumni Field where the Routt Rockets bring in the Auburn Trojans. Pre-game begins around 4:15 on WEAI 107.1FM

Elsewhere in baseball action today, West Central heads to Griggsville-Perry, Pittsfield is home for Beardstown, Porta A/C heads to Edinburg, Carrollton heads to North Mac, New Berlin-South County visits Mt. Pulaski, Brown County heads to Quincy-Notre Dame, Payson-Seymour brings in Calhoun, Rushville-Industry is on the road at Mendon-Unity, North Greene visits Maryville Christian, and Pleasant Plains invites SHG to play at Lincoln Land in Springfield.

In softball action, Routt invites over Calvary, Beardstown is at Triopia, Pittsfield visits Rushville-Industry, New Berlin-South County brings in Carrollton, Auburn welcomes Nokomis, Calhoun is at Payson-Seymour, Greenfield-Northwestern visits West Central, and Barry-Western heads to Quincy-Notre Dame.

In girls’ soccer, Pleasant Plains-New Berlin brings in Athens/Porta, Beardstown welcomes Peoria-Manual, and North Mac visits Piasa-Southwestern.

The JHS Boys’ Tennis Team brings in Taylorville to the Belatti Tennis Courts at I.C.

Illinois College baseball fell on the road to Monmouth College yesterday 5-4.

Illinois College softball split a doubleheader at home with Grinnell, winning game one 6-0 and dropping game two 5-1. The split at least grants a share of the Midwest Conference title. The Lady Blues finished 15-1 in the conference and 23-12-1 overall.

Both I.C. teams wrap up their regular season this coming weekend.