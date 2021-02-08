Monday Sports

Routt opens the girls’ basketball season tonight at home against West Central.
North Greene is scheduled to play at Pleasant Hill. And, Beardstown plays at West Hancock.
The lone boys’ basketball game in the area is North Mac at Carlinville.
By Gary Scott on February 8, 2021 at 6:57am
