Jacksonville has a home volleyball match with a nearby neighbor.

JHS will host New Berlin tonight at the JHS Bowl. The broadcast starts about 7 on WEAI at 107.1. We will have Cardinal baseball both before and after the volleyball match. Elsewhere, Triopia plays South County on the road, Porta/AC heads for Athens, Pleasant Plains entertains Rochester, Rushville Industry is at Pittsfield, and Calhoun plays at Pleasant Hill.