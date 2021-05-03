Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 3, 2021 at 6:40am

We will continue our high school baseball broadcast schedule tonight.

Tonight, West Central visits Routt. Pre-game show begins at 4:10 on WEAI 107.1FM. We will join the Cardinals at the Pittsburgh Pirates in progress.

Elsewhere in both baseball and softball, JHS is at home to face New Berlin. Triopia heads to Calhoun. Greenfield-Northwestern visits Carrollton, and PORTA is at home welcoming Midwest Central in baseball only. North Greene baseball heads to Bunker Hill, and North Greene softball is at home against Griggsville-Perry. Brown County is at home against Beardstown in baseball.