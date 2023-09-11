Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 11, 2023 at 6:32am

We will take our sports broadcast equipment to Triopia tonight for volleyball.

The unbeaten Trojans host North Greene in WIVC action. Our broadcast on WEAI will start about 7 tonight.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield plays on the road at West Central, South County plays at Nokomis, Carrollton stays home for Calhoun, North Mac heads for Pawnee, Rushville Industry heads to Mendon Unity, Western hosts Camp Point, and Beardstown welcomes Illini West.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains travels to Riverton-Tri City, Athens/Porta welcomes St Teresa, North Mac heads for Lincolnwood, and Beardstown will be at Monmouth.

The JHS girls’ tennis team is at Rochester.

The Illinois College women’s tennis team is at Illinois Wesleyan. Yesterday the men’s soccer team stopped UHSP of St Louis 3-0.