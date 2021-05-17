Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 17, 2021 at 6:59am

It’s wait and watch for the Illinois College softball team.

The Lady Blue dropped Lake Forest in the third and deciding game 2-0 to win its first ever Midwest Conference Softball title. The team now earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division Three Tournament. The schedule will be announced this afternoon.

If the rain holds out, we are scheduled to broadcast high school baseball this afternoon. JHS and Routt will square off at the Future Champions Field about 4:30 this afternoon. The pregame show on WEAI begins at 4:10.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Hill goes to Brown County, Rushville Industry heads for West Prairie, and Beardstown plays at Greenfield-Northwestern.

In softball, JHS plays at Carrollton, Beardstown goes to Greenfield, Triopia heads for New Berlin, North Greene plays at Brussels, and Western heads for Pittsfield.