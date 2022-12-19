Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 19, 2022 at 6:35am

Yesterday, the Illinois College men stopped Northern Vermont University 97-57 in Florida, after knocking off SUNY Rockport Saturday 79-63. The IC men are 11-1 now.

The IC women’s team is in California to play Chapman University today.

In boys action, Greenfield Northwestern comes to Griggsville, and Calhoun goes to Bunker Hill.

Tonight in girls’ basketball, New Berlin/South County plays at Mount Olive, Triopia is at Liberty, North Greene hosts Pawnee, Brown County plays at Beardstown, Auburn heads for Hillsboro, North Mac is on the road at Tri City, Rushville Industry goes to Bushnell, Pleasant Hill welcomes Louisiana, and Calhoun will travel to Staunton.