Monday Sports

The Illinois College softball team beat Lake Forest 2-0 in the third and deciding game to win the Midwest Conference Softball Championship for the first time in school history Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The two teams played three games Saturday in the best 2-of-3 series. Lake Forest won the first game 7-4, but the Lady Blues took the second, 3-2, to force the decisive game.

The Lady Blues earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The complete tournament field will be announced during the selection show on NCAA.com today at noon.

Tonight, we have the crosstown cup match up in baseball today. Routt travels across town to Future Champions Sports Complex to face Jacksonville High School. The Pre-game show begins about 4:10 on WEAI.

Elsewhere in the area today, Beardstown heads to Greenfield-Northwestern for baseball and softball. North Greene softball is at home to face Brussels. We will be monitoring the weather today to see if these games are postponed or canceled.