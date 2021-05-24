Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 24, 2021 at 6:50am

Triopia travels south to play baseball today.

Triopia heads for Greenfield for a match up with GNW. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 4:10.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville hosts Lincoln, Pleasant Plains is at Springfield, Beardstown welcomes Pittsfield, West Central travels to Carrollton, Western is at Payson, and North Greene invites Pleasant Hill.

In softball, Jacksonville plays in Springfield against Lutheran, Pittsfield hosts Beardstown, GNW welcomes Triopia, West Central heads for Carrollton, Calhoun plays at Griggsville Perry, and North Greene welcomes Pleasant Hill.