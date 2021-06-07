Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on June 7, 2021 at 6:50am

We hope to have action from three regional baseball games today.

Jacksonville is on the road at Springfield High. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 4:30. The pregame show begins about 4:10.

Routt will be at home to play Camp Point. That game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pregame about 4:15. The first pitch is at 4:30.

And, Greenfield is home today to play Macon Meridian at 6 tonight. The pregame show on WEAI is at 5:45.

Elsewhere, Carrollton plays at Moweaqua Central A and M, Havana is at Athens, and Brown County stays home to play Liberty.

At the 2A level, SHG welcomes Pleasant Plains.