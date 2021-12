By Gary Scott on December 6, 2021 at 6:25am

The North Greene Spartan Boys’ Classic opens tonight in White Hall.

Calhoun meets North Greene in game one at 6:30. WEAI will carry the second game live, Greenfield Northwestern and Pleasant Hill at 8. The pregame show starts about 7:45.

In other boys’ action, Beardstown plays at Abingdon.

In girls’ action, Routt hosts GNW, Pittsfield stays home to play Rushville Industry, and Brown County goes to Carrollton.