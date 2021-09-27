Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 27, 2021 at 6:34am

We have two volleyball matches on the air tonight.

The Cubs and Cards both have off days. Action on WEAI will feature South County at Triopia. The pregame show begins at 7:10.

WLDS will carry the Routt home volleyball match with Hart Em. That action begins at 7:10 with the pregame. We will follow that the Eagles at Dallas NFL game.

Elsewhere, Beardstown welcomes North Fulton, Payson plays at Brown County, Griggsville Perry heads for Greenfield Northwestern, Carrollton plays at Brussels, and Rushville Industry welcomes Pittsfield.