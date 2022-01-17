Monday Sports

Tournaments in the area concluded over the weekend. Basketball will now jump into conference schedules in a journey to March.

One boys game is scheduled in the area for today, ISD travels to Calhoun.

There is plenty of girls action around the area today. Pleasant Plains visits Lutheran, Carrollton heads up to North Greene, Brussels goes to Greenfield-Northwestern, Riverton is at Auburn, PORTA A/C heads to Maroa-Forsyth, North Fulton visits Rushville-Industry, Beardstown brings in Pittsfield, Alton-Marquette goes to Calhoun, and ISD heads over to Pleasant Hill.

The only sports on either station tonight is the NFL playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 on WLDS.