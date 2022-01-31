Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 31, 2022 at 9:03am

It’s a light schedule tonight locally.

Boys’ Basketball finds Lanphier at Rochester, Carrollton hosts Griggsville-Perry, and Havana visiting Macomb.

In girls’ action tonight, Barry-Western plays at Triopia, PORTA A/C plays at Auburn, South County welcomes in Carlinville, Beardstown hosts Illini West, North Greene brings in Greenfield-Northwestern, Calhoun hosts Piasa-Southwestern, Springfield-Lutheran visits Pleasant Plains, North Mac heads to Litchfield, Camp Point visits Pittsfield, and Carrollton visits West Central.