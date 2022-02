By Gary Scott on February 7, 2022 at 6:35am

The basketball schedule tonight is fairly limited.

In boys’ action, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Pittsfield at Palmyra, and Normal U plays a boys’ basketball game at Rochester.

In girls’ play, Routt welcomes Auburn, North Greene heads for Triopia, Porta/AC plays at Calvary, West Central goes to Astoria, New Berlin is at Nokomis, and Brown County stays home to play Mendon Unity.

In college action, IC host Beloit College in men’s and women’s action.