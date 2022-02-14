Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 14, 2022 at 6:56am

Post season girls’ action dominates the local basketball schedule tonight.

At Lutheran, top seeded Greenfield-Northwestern plays Lutheran, at 6, followed by 4th seeded Routt and Kincaid.

At Lewiston, number 2 seed Brown County plays Lewistown at 6 tonight.

Jacksonville has a makeup game at Taylorville tonight. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 6:45.

In other boys’ action tonight, South County hosts Mount Olive, Pleasant Hill welcomes Pawnee, Glenwood plays at Bartonville Limestone, Carrollton hosts Brown County, and Rushville Industry welcomes Liberty.