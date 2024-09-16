Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 16, 2024 at 6:27am

The Illinois College women’s golf team claimed the title at a golf meet in Monmouth over the weekend.

West Central plays volleyball at Pittsfield, Triopia heads for North Greene, South County welcomes Nokomis, Carrollton is at Calhoun, Western is at Camp Point, Rushville Industry hosts Mendon Unity, Beardstown travels to Illini West, and Pawnee plays at Virden against North Mac.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains welcomes Riverton, and Beardstown hosts Monmouth Roseville.

The JHS girls’ golf team plays in Lincoln. The girls’ tennis team hosts Rochester at Illinois College.

The Illinois College men’s golf team competes at Metamora.