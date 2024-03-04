Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 4, 2024 at 6:27am

Super sectional action from the JHS Bowl will include an area team for the first time in five years tonight.

West Central squares off against Illini Bluffs at the JHS Bowl tonight. Tip off is slated for 7. Our pregame show begins about 6:40 on WEAI.

The last time a team in the area reached the super sectional level was in 2019, when Triopia advanced to Peoria, and finished 4th in the state.

The winner tonight will play in the 11:15 game Thursday morning against either Aurora Christian or Pecatonia.

Illinois College softball is in Florida, where the Lady Blue stopped Ursinus 8-1, and the second game with University of Dubuque was rained out.

The IC baseball team lost to St Mary’s twice…5-2 and 10-5 in Florida. IC had won its first four games.