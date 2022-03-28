Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 28, 2022 at 6:36am

Yesterday, the Illinois College baseball team stopped Cornell in game two in 11 innings 13-11, after falling in the first game 13-5.

Softball action today finds Carrollton at Staunton, Calhoun at home against Alton, Pleasant Plains on the road at Heyworth, Triopia visiting Porta/AC, and Brown County at Payson.

In baseball today, Jacksonville hosts Porta/AC, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes Auburn at Palmyra, Triopia stays home to meet Lutheran, West Central at home to play Pawnee, and Rushville Industry on the road at Beardstown.

Jacksonville plays soccer at Pleasant Plains, while Beardstown hosts Macomb.

Tonight, the IC softball team welcomes Illinois Wesleyan for two, and the women’s golf team hosts the Country Club Classic.