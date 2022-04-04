Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 4, 2022 at 6:34am

We’ve got baseball on the air this afternoon on WEAI.

We will be at Triopia, where the Trojans host Greenfield-Northwestern. The pregame show starts at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville stays home to play Southwestern, Routt heads for Brown County, Carrollton heads for Winchester, Pittsfield welcomes Mendon Unity, Griggsville Perry heads south to Calhoun, and Rushville Industry is at Southeastern.

In softball today, Jacksonville hosts Lincoln, Routt goes to Brown County, West Central welcomes Carrollton, and New Berlin-South County heads for Springfield to play Lanphier.

In soccer, Beardstown plays at Virden against North Mac.

Yesterday in softball, Illinois College fell to Illinois Wesleyan 3-1, but beat the University of Chicago 4-1. The baseball team lost to Ripon twice 8-5, and 7-3 . The women’s golf team finished first at Galesburg.

Today, IC plays baseball at Ripon today. The men’s golf team competes in Springfield against UIS.