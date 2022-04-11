Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 11, 2022 at 6:29am

Illinois College lost to Lawrence U twice yesterday in baseball 23-12 and 7-4, and the softball team fell to Lake Forest twice 10-1 and 4-1.

The tennis teams were beaten by Anderson University, and the golf team finished 14th out of 16 teams at Illinois Wesleyan.

WEAI will carry the Routt home baseball game with Greenfield-Northwestern. The pregame starts at 4:15.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Calhoun, Triopia goes to Brown County, Porta/AC is at Midwest Central, Pittsfield heads west to Quincy, North Greene plays at Carrollton, Rushville Industry plays at QND, and Griggsville Perry welcomes Pleasant Hill.

In softball, GNW plays at Routt, Brown County hosts Triopia, Carrollton brings in North Greene, Calhoun hosts West Central, Pleasant Hill visits Griggsville Perry, Pittsfield plays at QND, Porta/AC heads for Midwest Central.