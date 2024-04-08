Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2024 at 6:29am

We’ve got action from the Alumni Field this afternoon.

Routt will host GNW after the eclipse. The pregame show on WEAI will be at 4:15.

In other action, Jacksonville travels to Granite City, Triopia heads for Brown County, North Greene plays at Carrollton, Porta/AC is on the road at Midwest Central, New Berlin-South County goes to Stanford Olympia, Pittsfield is home for Quincy, Rushville Industry plays at Quincy Notre Dame, North Mac hosts Pawnee, and Pleasant Plains travels to Southeast.

In softball, JHS plays at Springfield High, Routt hosts GNW, West Central will travel to Calhoun, North Greene plays at Carrollton, Porta/AC will be at Midwest Central, Rushville Industry goes to Beardstown, SHG will be at Auburn, North Mac will stay home for Pawnee, Western is at Mendon Unity, and Pittsfield travels to Quincy Notre Dame.

In soccer, Auburn entertains Riverton, North Mac plays at Lincoln, and Beardstown is at Southeast.

The Illinois College golf teams host the McNaughton Memorial tournament the Jacksonville Country Club today.