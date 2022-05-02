Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2022 at 5:24am

Illinois College softball earned a split on the road at Grinnell College yesterday. The Lady Blues fell in Game One 8-7. However, they took Game Two 11-7. The Lady Blues are now 19-12 overall and 12-3 in the Midwest Conference.

Illinois College baseball fell to Monmouth College on Senior Day yesterday in extra innings 7-6. This drops IC to 15-21 overall and 10-11 in the MWC.

Many things will be weather permitting today.

In baseball, Jacksonville heads to Springfield to play Lanphier, Carrollton welcomes in Triopia, Beardstown heads to Pittsfield, Greenfield-Northwestern heads to Southwestern for a doubleheader, Routt is at Auburn, West Central gets a visit from Griggsville-Perry, Brown County welcomes in Quincy-Notre Dame, Payson goes to Calhoun, Rushville-Industry is home against Mendon-Unity, Pleasant Plains visits SHG, and PORTA A/C welcomes in Hart-Em.

In softball, Jacksonville visits Decatur-Eisenhower, Routt heads to Springfield to take on Calvary, Triopia visits Beardstown, New Berlin-South County makes up a game at home against North Mac, PORTA A/C gets a visit from Hart-Em, West Central is home against Barry-Western, Brown County gets a visit from Astoria/VIT, Payson heads to Calhoun, Rushville-Industry goes to Pittsfield, Pleasant Plains goes to Lincoln, and North Greene makes up a game at Griggsville-Perry.

In soccer, Beardstown visits Peoria to take on Manual, and Athens-PORTA is home against Pleasant Plains-New Berlin.

The JHS Girls’ Track heads to Rochester for a quad meet.