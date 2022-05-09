Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 9, 2022 at 6:38am

Yesterday, the Illinois College baseball team downed Beloit College 8-6. The softball team captured the Midwest Conference Tournament with a 6-4 win over Grinnell College at Lake Forest yesterday.

The Western Illinois Valley Conference baseball and softball tournaments begin this afternoon at Future champions Field in Jacksonville.

We will be at the #2 field tonight for the baseball game between Triopia and Carrollton. The pregame show on WEAI starts at 4:15.

Meanwhile on the softball side, Pleasant Hill and Routt Catholic square off at 4:30.

The JHS baseball team is home for a game against Pittsfield. The softball team will host U High.

The North Greene softball team plays at Barry, while the baseball team is home for Payson. Griggsville Perry’s softball team hosts Liberty. The Beardstown softball team is hosting Lewistown.