Monday Sports

High school baseball and softball regional play begins today.

In baseball in Class 1A at Hardin, Calhoun takes on Pleasant Hill. In Springfield, Lutheran takes on Griggsville Perry.

In 2A at Auburn, Auburn welcomes in Sullivan. PORTA A/C takes on Athens in Athens. Rushville-Industry visits Pleasant Plains.

In other baseball action, Jacksonville gets a visit from Lincoln, and Triopia plays a make up game against Carrollton today to wrap up their regular season.

In softball in Class 1A, West Central welcomes in Griggsville-Perry, Calvary welcomes in Routt, and North Greene gets a visit from Metro East Lutheran.

In softball for 2A, PORTA A/C welcomes in Beardstown, Rushville-Industry visits Pleasant Plains, and Pittsfield goes to Virden to play North Mac.

In other softball action, Jacksonville brings in Lanphier.

Jacksonville boys’ tennis heads to Jerseyville.