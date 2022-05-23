Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 23, 2022 at 8:13am

Post season baseball continues tonight, after Mother Nature played havoc with the title games from regional championship action on Saturday.

Triopia held off Routt, and will await the winner of Monmouth United and Cuba, who play this afternoon at 4:30 at Monmouth.

From this area, Carrollton plays Pawnee at Calhoun for the title at 4:30 today, And, Greenfield Northwestern meets Lincolnwood for the title at Lincolnwood at 4:30 today.

Brown County has already advanced to the Routt sectional, after a 6-0 win over West Central in Mount Sterling last Friday night.

Meanwhile, New Berlin/South County at the 2A level plays Gillespie there at 4:30 today. And Beardstown is at Quincy Notre Dame to play the host school at 4 today.

JHS tries to finish regular season play with a game at Quincy at 4:30 this afternoon. It was supposed to be a doubleheader last Saturday, but was rained out.

All sectional, and JHS action at Glenwood starts Wednesday afternoon.

In softball regional championship action, Carrollton plays Nokomis at 4:30 at Bunker Hill, and Calhoun meets Lincolnwood at home.