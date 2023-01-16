Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 16, 2023 at 12:19pm

In local boys’ basketball tonight, SHG welcomes Metamora, and Lanphier travels to the Southern Illinois Shootout to face St. Charles Lutheran out of St. Peters, Missouri.

In girls’ action tonight, North Mac hosts Mt. Olive, West Central stays home to face West Hancock, Beardstown plays at Pittsfield, Triopia welcomes PORTA A/C, North Greene heads to Carrollton, Camp Point is at Illini West, Pleasant Hill-Western visits ISD, Rushville-Industry is at North Fulton, and Calhoun visits Alton-Marquette.

The girls’ Sangamon County Tournament begins tonight at Pleasant Plains. Auburn takes on Pawnee followed by host school Pleasant Plains clashing with Springfield-Lutheran.