Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 19, 2022 at 6:45am

The Illinois College women’s soccer team fell to Central College in Iowa 1-0.

The IC women’s golf team finished 12th in a meet at Illinois Wesleyan.

Tonight, on WEAI, we will carry Jacksonville’s home volleyball match with Quincy. The pregame will start shortly after 7 tonight.

Elsewhere, Calhoun welcomes ISD, South County is at Greenfield Northwestern, Triopia-Virginia is on the road at Auburn, Beardstown plays at West Hancock, Pleasant Hill is at Pittsfield, Rushville Industry goes to Barry-Western, and Brown County stays home to play Liberty.

The JHS boys’ golf team plays at the Routt Invitational. The girls’ tennis team hosts Macomb.