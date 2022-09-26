Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 26, 2022 at 6:37am

We are on the air tonight with volleyball from Franklin.

South County hosts Triopia tonight. WEAI will carry the match live, starting with the pregame show about 7:10.

Elsewhere, Beardstown goes to South Fulton, West Central hosts Barry Western, Pleasant Plains is home for Athens, Brown County will play at Payson, Greenfield Northwestern travels to Griggsville Perry, Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill, and Rushville Industry welcomes Pittsfield.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Troy Triad at the Charlie Bellatti courts.

And, the Illinois College golf teams continue to compete in the Midwest Tournament at Lisle.