Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on October 3, 2022 at 6:13am

The Illinois College Women took first place out of 5 teams at the Knox College Fall Invitational yesterday in Galesburg.

Tonight, volleyball will be in action around the area tonight. Jacksonville brings in Routt to the Bowl tonight for Volley For the Cure. We will carry the game live starting around 7:10 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, South County is home against Edinburg, New Berlin gets a visit from West Central, PORTA brings in Havana, Carrollton heads to East Alton-Wood River, Pittsfield heads to Camp Point, North Greene gets a visit from Griggsville-Perry, North Mac is home to battle Auburn, Augusta-Southeastern visits Rushville-Industry, and Brown County is at Astoria/VIT.

In boys’ soccer, Beardstown has senior night against Lutheran, and Pleasant Plains is at Athens-PORTA.

Jacksonville golfers Elias Martin, Colton Barr, and Thatcher Frye head to Bartonville for 2A Sectionals today.

The Rushville-Industry, PORTA, and Waverly golf teams along with qualifiers from Brown County, Camp Point, Routt, Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield, Auburn, and North Mac meet at Country Hills Golf Club in Mason City today for 1A Sectionals.

Jacksonville Girls’ Tennis is at the Belatti Tennis Courts to face Southeast.

The Illinois College Men’s Golf Team is in Springfield today for the Fall Regional.