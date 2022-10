The Illinois College soccer teams played at home against Beloit College yesterday. The men’s team tied 1-1, and the women’s soccer team lost 2-0.

In volleyball today, North Greene heads for Brown County, Carrollton hosts Gillespie, Greenfield Northwestern makes its way to Nokomis, Triopia will play at Calvary, West Central hosts Beardstown at Bluffs, Pleasant Plains will play at Rochester, Pleasant Hill will be at Barry, and Rushville Industry meets West Prairie.