Monday Sports

Post season volleyball begins tonight in the area.

We will broadcast from the Bluffs regional, where Triopia and Routt meet for the second time in two days. The broadcast will begin about 5:40, and the match will start off at 6. The match will be carried on WEAI.

Jacksonville High School hosts a regional. Southeast and Lanphier play at the Bowl at 6.

At Mendon Unity, Western and Payson play at 6. New Berlin meets Greenview at 6 at Mount Pulaski.

The Illinois College women’s soccer team fell to Waldorf , Iowa 3-0.