Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 23, 2023 at 6:30am

The Triopia boys basketball tournament begins tonight.

WEAI will carry the final game tonight..South Fulton and Triopia. The pregame show begins about 7:45. Prior to that, Griggsville Perry meets Rushville at 5, and Beardstown and Carrollton square off at 6:30.

In other boys’ games, Decatur MacArthur will play at Peoria Manual, and Mendon Unity plays at Brown County.

In girls action, New Berlin-South County heads for Staunton, North Greene hosts East Alton Wood River, Brown County is at Pleasant Hill, Rushville Industry is on the road at QND, Pittsfield heads for Triopia, and Pleasant Plains stays home for Athens. At the Lady Hawks Tournament in Carrollton, GNW plays Maryville, Routt meets Father Mcgivney, and Carrollton takes on Nokomis.

The JHS wrestling team stays home for Riverton and Carlinville.