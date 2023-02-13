Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 13, 2023 at 4:47am

Girls’ postseason basketball continues tonight in the area.

In Mt. Sterling, host Brown County will take on Sciota-West Prairie.

In Calhoun, the host team will face off with Maryville-Christian followed by West Central taking on Pleasant Hill.

In Class 2A in Petersburg tonight, host PORTA A/C gets cross-county rival Athens at 6 followed by Camp Point meeting Pleasant Plains.

Boys’ basketball wraps up its final week of the regular season this week. Tonight, North Greene welcomes Greenview, Carrollton stays home for Bunker Hill, and Rushville-Industry heads for Liberty.