Monday Sports

The Jacksonville High School Bowl will be the site of the Class 1A super sectional for west central Illinois tonight.

Glasford-Illini Bluffs will play Waterloo Gibault. The game tips off at 7, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show at 6:45.

Illini Bluffs is coached by former AC Central head coach Clay Vass, and Waterloo Gibault was in the area in December. The Hawks beat West Central but lost to Routt.

Meanwhile, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Pontiac squares off against Bloomington Central Catholic in the 2A super sectional at 6, followed by SHG and East St Louis in the 3A super sectional at 7:30.

Meanwhile, the baseball and softball teams from Illinois College make swings through Florida. The baseball team plays Marian University, while the softball team plays St Joseph’s College of Maine twice.