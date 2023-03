Monday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on March 20, 2023 at 9:03am

Many teams start their baseball and softball seasons this week.

In baseball today, Routt brings in Riverton, Griggsville-Perry invites over North Greene, Brown County takes on Macomb at home, Pittsfield heads to Carrollton, Porta A/C is at Edinburg, Rushville-Industry is home against West Hancock, North Mac visits Nokomis, and Auburn welcomes Carlinville.

In softball, Greenfield-Northwestern is home against Jersey Community, Auburn heads to Routt, Carrollton is at West Central, Brown County visits Illini West, Griggsville-Perry brings in Barry-Western, North Mac travels to Nokomis, and Pleasant Plains brings in Carlinville.

In girls’ soccer, Jacksonville visits Auburn, Athens/PORTA is at Stanford-Olympia, Pleasant Plains visits Rochester, and North Mac brings in Taylorville.