Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2023 at 6:26am

We open our broadcast schedule at the high school level later today.

Routt hosts Brown County, and WEAI will carry the game, starting around 4:15.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville goes to Southwestern, Carrollton welcomes West Central, Pittsfield heads for Mendon Unity, Calhoun is on the road at Griggsville Perry, Rushville Industry stays home for Southeastern, New Berlin-South County welcomes Lutheran, North Mac travels to Porta/AC, and Auburn is home from Tri City.

In softball, JHS goes to Lincoln, Auburn welcomes Tri City, New Berlin-South County stays home for Lanphier, West Central goes to Carrollton, North Mac is at SHG, North Greene is home for Pleasant Hill, Calhoun goes to Griggsville Perry, and Rushville Industry is at Havana.

Yesterday, Illinois College stopped Ripon in baseball.

The IC golf teams host the McNaughton Classic at the Jacksonville Country Club.