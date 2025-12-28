Monday Sports (posted early)

By Gary Scott on December 28, 2025 at 4:29pm

The Waverly Holiday Tournament resumes today, as Jacksonville begins play at the Taylorville Tournament.

JHS will play at 4 today against Limestone. We will carry the game on WEAI, starting with the pregame about 3:45.

Waverly has two sessions today. The first starts at 11 this morning on WEAI between New Berlin and Auburn, followed by Pawnee and North Greene, and Routt and Carrollton. The pregame show starts at 10:45.

We will join the Lutheran-South County game after it begins at 5. That will be followed by West Central and Athens, and finishing with North Mac and Triopia.

At Williamsville, Porta/AC plays IVC at 3, Beardstown meets Illini Central at 12 noon, and Havana opens against Illini Bluffs at 10:30.

At Macomb, Macomb and A Town play at 7. Brown County is set to play Illini West. Pittsfield battles Peoria Christian.

At Carlinville, Calhoun and Staunton play for the title. Rochester will play Harlem at Bloomington. Southeast and Intrinsic play at DeKalb. Lanphier plays Leo, and Springfield takes on Pekin at Pekin. Pleasant Plains and Teutopolis meet at Teutopolis.

In the Lady Tigers Classic at Beardstown, Western plays North Fulton at 10:30, South Fulton and Rushville Industry square off at 11, Pittsfield plays West Prairie at 12 noon, Triopia and Beardstown tussle at 12:30, West Central takes on Dwight at 3, Carrollton and West Hancock plays at 5:30, Havana plays A Town at 6:30, and Brown County and Illini Bluffs meet at 7.

At North Mac, South County/New Berlin and Athens will play, North Greene and Wood River East Alton battle, and Porta/AC will take on Hillsboro. Auburn and Dakota tangle at Rockford.

Yesterday, MacArthur outlasted Lincoln 56-38 at Collinsville.