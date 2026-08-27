Monday Street Closing

By Gary Scott on August 27, 2026 at 11:25am

Sewer work will prompt a road closure in South Jacksonville next week.

The intersection of Michigan and Diamond will be closed starting Monday until further notice due to replacement of a sewer main.

Local traffic for Pendick and Southville will need to use Church Street for access.

Detour for traffic heading west on Michigan will be Church Street.

Detours for those heading east will be Michigan and Tendick.

In addition, the bridge has been replaced on Woods Lane.

The stretch of road between McKean Road and Hembrough Road has been closed much of the summer.

The bridge project was finished earlier this week, and the bridge has reopened.