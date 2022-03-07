Monday Super Sectionals

By Gary Scott on March 7, 2022 at 6:38am

Liberty and Southeastern battle for the second time this season tonight at the JHS Bowl.

Liberty won the first meeting in four overtimes 71-67, as both teams were missing players.

Tonight they battle for the JHS super sectional at the Bowl. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame at 6:40.

The winner plays the winner of Chicago Marshall and Scales Mound super sectional game. Those two schools play at Northern Illinois tonight at 6.

Elsewhere, SHG meets East St Louis at the Bank of Springfield Center super sectional at 7:30 tonight. That will follow a 2A super sectional game at 6 between Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic.

The winner of the SHG-East St Louis game plays either St Ignatius and St Patrick out of Chicago.

In other action, Illinois College split a pair of baseball games with St Josephs in Florida yesterday. IC won the first game 19-2, and lost the second 5-4.