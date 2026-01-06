Monday-Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 6, 2026 at 6:43am

In boys basketball last night, Routt stopped Payson 62-46, Triopia downed Liberty 50-40, West Central lost to Mendon Unity 56-52, Carrollton ran past East Alton Wood River 64-41, North Greene was downed by Father McGivney 50-42, Western lost to West Prairie 44-38, and Calhoun ripped Gillespie 59-18.

In girls action last night, South County/New Berlin lost to Pawnee 47-30, Carrollton tripped up Porta/AC 73-56, Nokomis hammered North Mac 46-15, Williamsville defeated Beardstown 36-24, and Havana handled Tremont 57-21.

Tonight, we have two basketball games for you. Routt hosts one of the top 2A boys team in the state, Quincy Notre Dame. The pregame on WLDS will be at 7 PM

The other game on WEAI will feature Brown County traveling to Greene county to play GNW. The pregame show starts, again, about 7.

Around the area, South County goes to Mount Olive. Calvary travels to Auburn. New Berlin welcomes in Pawnee. Pittsfield comes east to play at Pleasant Plains. Springfield heads for Urbana. Beardstown is at Warsaw. Glenwood welcomes in Mount Zion. Eisenhower is at Lincoln. Southeast plays at Peoria against Manual.

In girls play, Jacksonville hosts Rochester at the Bowl. Pawnee plays at North Greene. Southwestern will be at Greenfield-Northwestern. Triopia is at Rushville. Pleasant Plains is on the road to Springfield High. Mendon Unity travels to Barry. Calhoun entertains Liberty.

In wrestling today, JHS is at Civic Memorial in Bethalto.