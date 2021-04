By Gary Scott on April 19, 2021 at 7:17am

We have volleyball tonight on WLDS.

South County plays at Winchester against West Central. WLDS will carry the match live beginning about 7:15.

Jacksonville begins play tonight in the Central State Eight tournament. JHS will travel to Chatham to play Glenwood at 6.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield travels to Triopia, Meredosia welcomes Liberty, Pleasant Hill is at Brussels, Western heads for Mendon Unity, and Rushville Industry entertains South Fulton.