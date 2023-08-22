Monday Volleyball-Soccer

Franklin was the setting as South County fell to Williamsville in two sets, Havana was dropped by Athens in two, North Greene took Bunker Hill in two, Brown County was swept by Camp Point, and Carrollton swept Father McGivney, GNW and Gillespie. GNW lost to Father McGivney in three sets, lost to Carrollton, but beat Gillespie.

In boys’ soccer, Porta/AC lost to Riverton Tri City 2-0.

Tonight, we start our volleyball broadcast schedule, with a WIVC match between Brown County and Routt Catholic. The pregame show should start about 7:15 at the Dome.

Elsewhere, Triopia welcomes Pleasant Hill, Auburn plays Roxana , Southwestern, and Dupo at the Roxana Tournament, Porta/AC heads for Lewistown, South County heads for Springfield Lutheran, Pittsfield heads for Southeastern, Griggsville Perry will be at Mendon Unity, Calhoun plays Mount Olive and Civic Memorial at Roxana.

In soccer, JHS plays at Quincy. Beardstown welcomes in QND. North Mac hosts Riverton-Tri City. And, the Porta co-op team entertains Mount Zion.