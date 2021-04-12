Monday Volleyball

By Gary Scott on April 12, 2021 at 6:52am

Jacksonville and Routt square off tonight for the schools’ annual battle in volleyball at the JHS Bowl.

In the past, this has been the volley for the cure. But, COVID prevents this aspect of the game to be held.

The match will be broadcast on WEAI, at 107.1 FM, starting with the pregame show about 7.

Elsewhere, Triopia plays at Astoria, New Berlin heads for Sacred Heart Griffin, Lanphier welcomes Porta/AC, South County hosts Edinburg, Pittsfield plays at Illinois West, and Griggsville Perry heads for North Greene.