Money is Tight for Education Around the State

By Gary Scott on February 23, 2026 at 10:00am

Illinois schools are getting nervous about the funding help in the future from Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker’s proposed budget does not include any increases.

Jacksonville school district 117 Steve Ptacek says the school budget here for this year will be in the red. He says it’s not because of the schools overspending, but it’s more of a reflection in the reduction of revenue coming in from the federal and state government.

Ptacek says the Jacksonville school district can weather the storm.

But, it’s only because the school district has been able to sock money away. He thinks district 117 is good for at least four more years.

Ptacek says the county sales tax for schools has been a god send.

He says the future really becomes shaky unless something happens with state and federal funding levels.

Ptacek says he has asked the school board to begin watching expenditures closely, in anticipationg of the funding crunch he says is coming.

Ptacek says he hopes to announce a ground breaking date soon for the new Murrayville Woodson Grade School. Work is already underway at the site at route 67 and the Winchester-Woodson Blacktop.