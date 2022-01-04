Montgomery Co. Man Goes Missing From Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve

A Montgomery County family is desperately searching for a missing family member who was last seen in Jacksonville over the holiday weekend.

The family of 26 year old Austin Corrado say that he’s been missing since New Year’s Eve and that the Jacksonville Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and Hillsboro Police Department have been notified. He was last seen in Jacksonville on East Morton Avenue near the Knight’s Inn at the time of his disappearance. The family believes he was attempting to walk home along Illinois Route 104 to get back to Hillsboro on Friday.

The family believes his mental health issues place him in danger and they don’t know of his whereabouts. He was last believed to be wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Corrado does not have a cellphone and has no way to contact family members.

Corrado stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 120-130 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Members of the public are asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 243-6123, the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 532-9514, or the Hillsboro Police Department at (217) 532-6120; or call or text pertinent information to 217-512-3969.