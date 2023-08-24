Montgomery County Man Arrested by ISP on Child Porn, Sex Abuse Charges

The Illinois State Police have arrested a Montgomery County man on multiple child pornography and criminal sexual abuse charges.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents initiated an investigation in February after learning a male subject was communicating with a minor, in which the suspect was discussing sexual acts and requesting child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, agents gathered digital evidence indicating that 19-year old Aaron C. Hartline of Witt was allegedly possessing and disseminating child pornography from his residence. Additionally, agents say they located a minor victim who had allegedly been sexually abused by Hartline.

On August 10th, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hartline with six counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. An arrest warrant was issued for Hartline’s arrest with bond set at $250,000, 10% to apply. On Monday, Hartline was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Harline is set to make a first appearance with a court-appointed public defender tomorrow.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750.