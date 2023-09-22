Moore Announces 99th District Candidacy

Former Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore is the first person to announce their candidacy to succeed Randy Frese in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Frese announced on Wednesday he would not be seeking re-election to the 99th legislative district after serving 5 terms in office.

In a prepared statement released to media outlets, Moore commended Frese’s strong voice in the Illinois General Assembly saying: “Frese has been a strong voice for our area and we need someone who will continue to stand in the gap. Too many times, we’ve woken up to the news that big city politicians have rammed through laws in the dead of night, with little input from those affected the most.”

Moore chided the City of Chicago and Springfield for giving the citizens of the state “more red tape, more unfunded mandates, and more debt.”

Muddy River News reports that Frese and Moore, both Republicans, had communicated with each other regarding the decision and Frese gave his blessing.

The 42-year old Moore began his career in government as a Quincy City Council member from 2009-2013, before becoming the mayor of Quincy serving two terms in office until 2021. Moore is currently president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation.

The 99th district stretches from Quincy to Jacksonville, the district includes portions of Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan and Schuyler counties.