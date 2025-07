By Benjamin Cox on July 2, 2025 at 3:55pm

99th District State Representative Kyle Moore (R-Quincy) announced his bid for re-election to the Illinois General Assembly today.

According to a press release, Moore says he is going to fight for more government transparency and conservative values. Moore touted the passage of the bill he authored this Spring, House Bill 1362, which allows smaller counties to form Multi-County Veterans Assistance Commissions to expand access and improve services for veterans across rural Illinois.